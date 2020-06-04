The Astral Void Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New Album "Earthen Tomb"
RVA-based doom outfit The Astral Void premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Earthen Tomb", which was released April 20 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Earthen Tomb" in its entirety below.
