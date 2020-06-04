Serene Dark Premiere New Song "Trance of Disintegration" From Upcoming New Album "Enantiodromia"
Ottawa band Serene Dark premiere a new song entitled "Trance of Disintegration", taken from their upcoming new album "Enantiodromia", which will be out in stores July 17th.
Check out now "Trance of Disintegration" below.
Tell the band:
“The album explores the confrontation between the shadow aspect of the personality and the integration of it into the self to create wholeness. Influenced from philosophy, stoicism, hermetecism and the occult. The album, lyrically, is a journey towards individuation by the exploration of human darkness and transforming that pain into something tangible and meaningful. In essence – to lose one’s self entirely to reach perfection.”
