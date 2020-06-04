End (Counterparts, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Fit For An Autopsy, Misery Signals Etc. ) Premiere New Single “Hesitation Wounds”

End premiere a new single called “Hesitation Wounds” just ahead of this Friday’s (June 05th) release of their debut full-length, “Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face“. End feature a lineup that consists of current and former members of Counterparts, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Fit For An Autopsy, Misery Signals etc..



