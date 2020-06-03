Alpha Wolf Premiere New Song & Music Video "Akudama" From Upcoming New Album "a quiet place to die"

Alpha Wolf premiere a new song entitled "Akudama", taken from their upcoming new album "a quiet place to die", which will be out in stores on September 25th via Greyscale Records & SharpTone Records.

Check out now "Akudama" below.





Explains vocalist Lochie Keogh:

"While there's no singular antagonist in this song, it is a very targeted response. It's a pissed off anthem for me to point the middle finger directly at those who don't make people feel welcome in the scene. We've seen time and time again musicians taking support slots for bands they do nothing but drag through the dirt behind their backs; acting like they're too cool to be part of this scene. If the only way you can feel good about yourself is to try to bring other musicians down to your level, this song is for you."