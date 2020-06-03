Alpha Wolf Premiere New Song & Music Video "Akudama" From Upcoming New Album "a quiet place to die"
Alpha Wolf premiere a new song entitled "Akudama", taken from their upcoming new album "a quiet place to die", which will be out in stores on September 25th via Greyscale Records & SharpTone Records.
Check out now "Akudama" below.
Explains vocalist Lochie Keogh:
"While there's no singular antagonist in this song, it is a very targeted response. It's a pissed off anthem for me to point the middle finger directly at those who don't make people feel welcome in the scene. We've seen time and time again musicians taking support slots for bands they do nothing but drag through the dirt behind their backs; acting like they're too cool to be part of this scene. If the only way you can feel good about yourself is to try to bring other musicians down to your level, this song is for you."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Soilwork Premiere New Drum Playthrough Video
- Next Article:
Mordhell Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Alpha Wolf Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.