Soilwork Premiere New Drum Playthrough Video For "Death Diviner"
Band Photo: Soilwork (?)
Swedish metal outfit Soilwork have recently released a brand new song called 'Death Diviner'. It is the last installment in Soilwork's 'Feverish' triology. Today, Soilwork's drummer Bastian Thusgaard presents a new drum playthrough video for this song streaming via YouTube for you below:
