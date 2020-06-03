Soilwork Premiere New Drum Playthrough Video For "Death Diviner"

Band Photo: Soilwork (?)

Swedish metal outfit Soilwork have recently released a brand new song called 'Death Diviner'. It is the last installment in Soilwork's 'Feverish' triology. Today, Soilwork's drummer Bastian Thusgaard presents a new drum playthrough video for this song streaming via YouTube for you below:



