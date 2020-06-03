Worship Premiere New Song "Tunnels" From Upcoming New Album

Salinas, CA sludgy post-metal band Worship have premiered the title track from their forthcoming new album "Tunnels" at Doomed & Stoned. The album will be released on July 17th.

Vocalist Andrew Cannon said of the track:

"When I wrote 'Tunnels' I was living part time in Arizona with my family and part time in California because I work for Santa Cruz Skateboards. The song addresses the longing to be with people you can't be with and finding solace in the trees that formed tunnels surrounding my apartment. Appreciating them helped to keep me present in the moment and appreciative of where I was, know that all things are temporary."