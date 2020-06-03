Almyrkvi & The Ruins of Beverast Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Split Release
Almyrkvi from Iceland and The Ruins of Beverast from Germany premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new split, which will be out in stores on limited vinyl and CD formats June 12th via Ván Records.
Check it out in its entirety below.
