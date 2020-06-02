Black Funeral Premiere New Song "The Vampyric Rabisu at the Threshold" From Upcoming New Album "Scourge of Lamashtu"

Black Funeral premiere a new song called "The Vampyric Rabisu at the Threshold", taken from their forthcoming new outing "Scourge of Lamashtu", which will land in stores July 3rd through Iron Bonehead Productions.

Check out now "The Vampyric Rabisu at the Threshold" below.