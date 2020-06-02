Battlemaster Premiere New Song "Black Challenge" From Upcoming New Album "Ghastly, Graven, Grimoireless"
Richmond’s blackened thrash outfit Battlemaster premiere a new song entitled "Black Challenge", taken from their upcoming new album "Ghastly, Graven, Grimoireless", which will be out in stores June 26 via Forcefield Records.
Check out now "Black Challenge" below.

