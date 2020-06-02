Signs Of The Swarm Premiere New Music Video “Lost Within Reflection”

Signs Of The Swarm premiere a new music video for their song “Lost Within Reflection“ streaming via YouTube for you below.

Explain Signs Of The Swarm:

“We are excited to bring you another video from our latest album ‘Vital Deprivation‘ with ‘Lost Within Reflection‘. We filmed this on the last tour we did with Shadow of Intent, watching this makes us miss you guys that much more. We can’t wait to get back out on the road and see you all again. Video shot/edited by Dylan Gould of Stay Goulden.”