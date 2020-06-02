"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Signs Of The Swarm Premiere New Music Video “Lost Within Reflection”

posted Jun 2, 2020 at 2:29 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Signs Of The Swarm premiere a new music video for their song “Lost Within Reflection“ streaming via YouTube for you below.

Explain Signs Of The Swarm:

“We are excited to bring you another video from our latest album ‘Vital Deprivation‘ with ‘Lost Within Reflection‘. We filmed this on the last tour we did with Shadow of Intent, watching this makes us miss you guys that much more. We can’t wait to get back out on the road and see you all again. Video shot/edited by Dylan Gould of Stay Goulden.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Signs Of The Swarm Premiere New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 