Vile Creature Premiere New Song "When the Path is Unclear" From Upcoming New Album "Glory! Glory!"
Vile Creature premiere a new song entitled "When the Path is Unclear", taken from their upcoming new album "Glory! Glory!", which will be out in stores June 19 on Prosthetic.
Check out now "When the Path is Unclear" below.
