Fordomth Premiere New Song "Scire" From Upcoming New Album "Is, Qui Mortem Audit"

Sicilian blackened death and doom metal outfit Fordomth premiere a new song entitled "Scire", taken from their upcoming new album "Is, Qui Mortem Audit", which will be out in stores June 26 via Auric Records.

Explain the band:

“Scire (latin, ‘to know’) is the third chapter of Is, Qui Mortem Audit. It represents a moment of the meditative path represented in the record, as all the tracks do. In particular, Scire is the revelation of an unspeakable knowledge, so much untied from reality that it becomes the purest form and concept of universe and its nature, alpha and omega.

“Scire features two sections in which we show our newest intentions in a visceral and clear way. The track is a blend of black/death metal and (funeral) doom metal which came out naturally, by a primordial momentum we never felt before.”