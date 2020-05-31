Monument Of Misanthropy’s New Face Mask Will Help You Vent Your Anger
Multinational brutal death metal sickos of Monument Of Misanthropy have summed up the state of affairs in 2020 for more and more people around the globe with the release of a new face mask. You can order yours now at their official merchstore HERE.
The band tell the following about it:
"A timely word we think. Air your opinion & get your "HUMANS MAKE ME SICK" - COVID-19 MASK now!! - High-quality mask is washable at 60°, inside fabric 100% cotton, outside fabric 100% polyesther.
Storelink in the bio or if you have an S-Pen, grab the link here:
https://monumentofmisanthropy.bigcartel.com/product/monument-of-misanthropy-covid_19_mask"
