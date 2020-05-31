"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Monument Of Misanthropy’s New Face Mask Will Help You Vent Your Anger

posted May 31, 2020 at 4:04 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Multinational brutal death metal sickos of Monument Of Misanthropy have summed up the state of affairs in 2020 for more and more people around the globe with the release of a new face mask. You can order yours now at their official merchstore HERE.

The band tell the following about it:

"A timely word we think. Air your opinion & get your "HUMANS MAKE ME SICK" - COVID-19 MASK now!! - High-quality mask is washable at 60°, inside fabric 100% cotton, outside fabric 100% polyesther.
Storelink in the bio or if you have an S-Pen, grab the link here:
https://monumentofmisanthropy.bigcartel.com/product/monument-of-misanthropy-covid_19_mask"

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Monument Of Misanthropy’s New Face Mask Available"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 