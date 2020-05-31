Soulfly Premiere New Live Video For “Under Rapture”

Band Photo: Soulfly (?)

Soulfly premiere a new official live video for their song “Under Rapture” below. The clip was filmed on February 11th, 2019 during the show they performed at the Gramery Theatre in New York City, NY, which was released as a live EP named “Live Ritual NYC MMXIX” earlier this month.

Comments Max Cavalera:

“New York is a mesmerizing city; the city that never sleeps! I always look forward to playing in NY. The Gramercy is a great venue and the Soulfly crowd was in the trench frontlines of a battlefield, crowded and moving like some kind of tribe. I hope this unforgettable night of metal in NY can uplift you during this quarantine. Start a pit in your living room! I’m in quarantine too, and together, with metal, we will all get through this! Let the ritual begin!”