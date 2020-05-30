Headline News

Former Kiss, W.A.S.P. And Doro Guitarist Bob Kulick Passes Away

Band Photo: Kiss (?)

Bob Kulick, the veteran guitarist who made his name performing with the likes of Kiss, W.A.S.P., Meat Loaf, Doro and others, has sadly passed away at the age of 70. No cause of death has been revealed as of yet. The news was broken by his brother Bruce, who himself performed with Kiss, who took to Twitter with the following message:

"I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this sad time."

Bob Kulick auditioned for Kiss when the band was forming, but Ace Frehley was chosen over him. Despite this, he would make uncredited appearances on four albums, including "Alive II," "Unmasked," "Killers" and "Creatures Of The Night," as well as working with frontman Paul Stanley on his debut solo album. Before this, he recorded with rock icon Lou Reed on the classic, "Coney Island Baby" album and would later join W.A.S.P. for two studio albums, "The Crimson Idol" and "Still Not Black Enough," before working with metal queen Doro Pesch on her 2000 release, "Calling The Wild," where he played with the singer and Motorhead frontman Lemmy on the ballad, "Love Me Forever."

His work stretched beyond hard rock and heavy metal, as he would also work with Meat Loaf, Diana Ross and Michael Bolton, as well composing music for beloved cartoon Spongebob Squarepants and the World Wrestling Federation, performing with Motorhead on the theme for wrestler Triple H entitled, "The Game," widely regarded by wrestling fans as one of the best entrance themes ever. He would eventually release a solo album in 2017 entitled, "Skeletons In The Closet."