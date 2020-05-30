Attila Premiere New Single & Music Video “Cancelled”

Attila premiere a new track titled “Cancelled“. The group have been working on a new release since last year, though there’s no word yet on when it will be released. For now you can stream their latest single via YouTube below:

The lyrics are as follows:

"Don’t give a fuck about the guidelines

Don’t care bout pleasing all of you

I wanna watch the fucking world burn

I wanna burn you too

Push me to the edge cuz I welcome death

I don’t wanna hear that smack

I don’t even roll like that

Rather grab a rope and tie you up no slack

Better get back for I rack your ass

You can count on that WHAT

Wanna feel your brains, slice your veins

Toss you into the lake

I could take you out with no remorse

And bitch I won’t even blink

Kiss the blade

Bite the curb

Maybe we should overdose

Say the word

I know you wanna watch me die

Watch me hurt

But legends always stay alive

Mark my words

Everything I see is red

Everything I see is dead

Bitch you know I need some head

Better keep me fed

Better make some bread

For I spray this lead UH

I’m sick and tired of dreaming about the end I never know what’s really real till the Bullet is in my head

All these days spent thinking of death

I’m gonna stab a fucking hole through your god damn chest

I want to see you fucking struggle till there’s nothing left

I wanna put you in the grave I wanna take your flesh

I wanna wear your face

You will never cancel me I know you’re just an enemy and if you’re not a friend of me then you won’t make the end of me

You wanna make me fucking break

But I’ve got nothing to take

Grab you by the throat and shake

Wanna feel your neck break motherfucker what

Get fucked

I wanna smash your fucking face in"