Attila Premiere New Single & Music Video “Cancelled”
Attila premiere a new track titled “Cancelled“. The group have been working on a new release since last year, though there’s no word yet on when it will be released. For now you can stream their latest single via YouTube below:
The lyrics are as follows:
"Don’t give a fuck about the guidelines
Don’t care bout pleasing all of you
I wanna watch the fucking world burn
I wanna burn you too
Push me to the edge cuz I welcome death
I don’t wanna hear that smack
I don’t even roll like that
Rather grab a rope and tie you up no slack
Better get back for I rack your ass
You can count on that WHAT
Wanna feel your brains, slice your veins
Toss you into the lake
I could take you out with no remorse
And bitch I won’t even blink
Kiss the blade
Bite the curb
Maybe we should overdose
Say the word
I know you wanna watch me die
Watch me hurt
But legends always stay alive
Mark my words
Everything I see is red
Everything I see is dead
Bitch you know I need some head
Better keep me fed
Better make some bread
For I spray this lead UH
I’m sick and tired of dreaming about the end I never know what’s really real till the Bullet is in my head
All these days spent thinking of death
I’m gonna stab a fucking hole through your god damn chest
I want to see you fucking struggle till there’s nothing left
I wanna put you in the grave I wanna take your flesh
I wanna wear your face
You will never cancel me I know you’re just an enemy and if you’re not a friend of me then you won’t make the end of me
You wanna make me fucking break
But I’ve got nothing to take
Grab you by the throat and shake
Wanna feel your neck break motherfucker what
Get fucked
I wanna smash your fucking face in"
