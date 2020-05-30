Behemoth Premiere New Song & Video "Evoe " From New EP "A Forest"
Band Photo: Behemoth (?)
Behemoth premiere a new song and clip "Evoe" taken from the band's brand new EP "A Forest", which was released May 29th via Metal Blade Records.
Check out now "Evoe" below.
