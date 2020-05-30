Bleed From Within Premiere New Single Music Video “Fracture”

Bleed From Within premiere a new music video for the title track to their new outing “Fracture“, which is out in stores now.

Explain Bleed From Within:

“A departure from our typical approach, ‘Fracture‘ proved to be a massive challenge during the writing process. We’ve pushed ourselves as song writers on this album and this track in particular is a perfect example of how we are evolving as a group. The lyrics are also brutally honest. I’m sure our fans will be able to relate.”