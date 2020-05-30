Defeated Sanity Premiere New Single & Music Video “Imposed Corporeal Inhabitation”
Band Photo: Defeated Sanity (?)
Defeated Sanity premiere a new offical video for “Imposed Corporeal Inhabitation“, which was helmed by Obscenery Films. The single will also appear on the group’s upcoming release “The Sanguinary Impetus“, out on July 24 through Willowtip.
