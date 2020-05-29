Carnifex Premiere New Track “Cursed”
Carnifex premiere a new single titled “Cursed“. It would seem that the current mix isn’t the final version of the song with the group listing it as the ‘isolation mix’.
Say Carnifex of the song:
“We are proud to release the new single “Cursed (isolation mix)” which was written during our downtime from the Covid-19 pandemic.
?
Despite the chaos in the world CARNIFEX have never been in a better place creatively. We are feeling more driven than ever to fly our flag high for all of those that have lived life on the outside and those struggling with unseen opposition. We are all cursed….”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Emmure Premiere New Track “Uncontrollable Descent”
- Next Article:
Lamb Of God Premiere New Single “Routes”
0 Comments on "Carnifex Premiere New Single “Cursed”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.