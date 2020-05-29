Carnifex Premiere New Track “Cursed”



Carnifex premiere a new single titled “Cursed“. It would seem that the current mix isn’t the final version of the song with the group listing it as the ‘isolation mix’.





Say Carnifex of the song:

“We are proud to release the new single “Cursed (isolation mix)” which was written during our downtime from the Covid-19 pandemic.

?

Despite the chaos in the world CARNIFEX have never been in a better place creatively. We are feeling more driven than ever to fly our flag high for all of those that have lived life on the outside and those struggling with unseen opposition. We are all cursed….”