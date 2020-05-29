Soilwork Premiere New Single & Music Video “Death Diviner”

Band Photo: Soilwork (?)

Soilwork have wrapped up their ‘The Feverish Trinity‘ trilogy of songs and accompanying music videos with the premiere of the below final single and clip, “Death Diviner“. Said trilogy started with “Feverish” last October and continued with “Desperado” in March.

Explain the band:

“‘Death Diviner‘ is the final installment in the Feverish trilogy, the end of the path that Feverish and Desperado set us upon. The overall theme of these three songs is an attempt to describe the otherworldy, the emotions your body can’t contain and the desperate measures you take when you feel that there is something out there calling for you, something much bigger than you, but you know that if you could reach it, talk to it, you’d feel a sense of belonging for the first time in your life.

Because that’s what we all miss, isn’t it? We all want to belong somewhere, but it never feels right. You always have that itch, that slightly uncomfortable feeling that you could be so much more, if you’d only been somewhere else, with a soulmate who knew everything you’d been through, and never judged any of your actions because it was the only thing you could do at that time.

Death Diviner doesn’t provide the answers. The Feverish Trilogy doesn’t provide the answers. But they provide a ”What if?” that might change your life.”