Gloom Premiere Title Track Of Upcoming New Album "Rider of the Last Light"
Gloom premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "Rider of the Last Light", which will be released on June 26th by Spread Evil.
Check out now "Rider of the Last Light" below.
