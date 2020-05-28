Dearth Premiere New Song "The Reverence of Swine" From Upcoming New Album "To Crown All Befoulment "
Dearth premiere a new song titled "The Reverence of Swine", taken from their upcoming new album "To Crown All Befoulment ", which Sentient Ruin Laboratories will release on June 19th.
Check out now "The Reverence of Swine" below.
