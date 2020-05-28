In Hearts Wake Premiere New Music Video “Hellbringer” - Polaris’ Singer Jamie Hails Guests
In Hearts Wake premiere a new track called “Hellbringer“ featuring a guest spot from Polaris‘ frontman Jamie Hails. It arrives as the fourth song from the band's upcoming outing “Kaliyuga“. The album is due out on August 07th.
Speaking of the below music video for it, In Hearts Wake vocalist Jake Taylor commented:
“At some of our American shows extremist groups have picketed outside, telling our fans that they’re ‘going to hell’. If only they knew just how positive the energy inside the venue was! Never judge a book by it’s cover. So rather than fight hate with hate, we decided to have some fun and lean into the metal stereotype.
In 2020 with live streams becoming the new norm, we decided to stage our own hell-bent circus. We thought it would be funny to ask Jamie to dress up as a werewolf, turn me into a vampire and rain blood on the entire band. Guess Halloween came early this year. Thank you Blade.”
