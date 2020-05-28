Necrot Premiere New Single “Stench Of Decay” - New Album “Mortal” Out In August

An August 28th release date has been scheduled for Necrot‘s new record “Mortal” by Tankcrimes. The group recorded the effort with engineer Greg Wilkinson (High On Fire, Autopsy). “Stench Of Decay” has premiered online as the lead single from the albumstreaming via YouTube below.

Tells vocalist/bassist Luca Indrio:

“When we first started, our goal was to play death metal and put out some tapes. We always wanted to write an album that twenty years from now would be remembered as a true classic of the genre. With ‘Blood Offerings‘, we may have done that but with ‘Mortal‘ we have definitely done that. Time will prove us right.”

Adds Indrio:

“‘Stench Of Decay‘ is the smell of our world falling under the greed and senseless pride of men. It is the stench you smell in the morning when you realize that outside your door is nothing but ugly humans ready to deceive, steal, or even kill for a little more power or money.

‘Stench Of Decay‘ is what we have been breathing since day one and we will continue breathing it until everything and everyone we know and love inevitably disappears.”