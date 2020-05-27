Exclusive

Epic Metal Band Atavistia Stream New Album "The Winter Way"

Metalunderground.com is proud to present the entirety of "The Winter Way" by Vancouver metal band Atavistia. The album is set to be released this Friday

The band commented:

We are extremely excited to release this album. The Winter Way is quite dynamic which portrays each songs uniqueness and emotion while as a whole, ties in together as one. Many influences are present within the album ranging from black metal sections to film score-like interludes”

Atavistia is an epic metal band from Vancouver, Canada. They explore various forms of metal within their music resulting in a symphonic mix of nature, atmosphere, and technically precise musicianship. The diversity of Atavistia, much like a forest in the full bloom of spring is something to behold.

Influenced by the epic landscapes and nature of British Columbia, the coldness of winter and the flourishing of summer can be felt in each song. Visions of lands long forgotten in time are key elements behind the music of Atavistia.

Now making the transition from a one-man project to a full band with more and more live appearances under their belts, Atavistia is poised to take 2020 by storm.

You can pre-order the album here!

