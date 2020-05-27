Second Arrows (Deadguy, Ex-Every Time I Die, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Galactic”
Second Arrows (Deadguy, ex-Every Time I Die, Nora, etc.) premiered a new track called “Galactic“ streaming for you below. The group’s self-titled debut album will see a June 26th release through Hellminded Records.
Their guitarist Dan Brennan commented of this track:
“Sonically and lyrically, ‘Galactic‘ covers all of the ground that we as a band want to cover – driving, spacey, frenetic, and back again. I don’t think there’s a single track on the LP that fits neatly into a box and so one thing that was important to us when putting the record together was nailing the sequence just right, but ‘Galactic‘ as the lead track was never really in question because it so strongly captures who we are and what we do.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Contracult Collective Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Baader-Meinhoff (Ghostemane): Premieres New EP
0 Comments on "Second Arrows Premiere New Single “Galactic”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.