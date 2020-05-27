Second Arrows (Deadguy, Ex-Every Time I Die, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Galactic”

Second Arrows (Deadguy, ex-Every Time I Die, Nora, etc.) premiered a new track called “Galactic“ streaming for you below. The group’s self-titled debut album will see a June 26th release through Hellminded Records.

Their guitarist Dan Brennan commented of this track:

“Sonically and lyrically, ‘Galactic‘ covers all of the ground that we as a band want to cover – driving, spacey, frenetic, and back again. I don’t think there’s a single track on the LP that fits neatly into a box and so one thing that was important to us when putting the record together was nailing the sequence just right, but ‘Galactic‘ as the lead track was never really in question because it so strongly captures who we are and what we do.”