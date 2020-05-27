Contracult Collective Premiere New Track and Music Video “It’s The Water”
Contracult Collective premiere a new music video for their single “It’s The Water“. Earlier this year the industrial duo announced their signing to Roadrunner Records and and that they will release a few singles via their new label home. Interestingly this newest track arrives not via Roadrunner but Hogwasche Music.
