Living Gate (YOB, Oathbreaker, Etc.) Premiere New Single “The Delusion Of Consciousness”
Living Gate - featuring members of YOB, Oathbreaker, Wiegedood etc. - premiere a new single called “The Delusion Of Consciousness“. That track is taken from the group’s impending new EP “Deathlust“, out June 12th via Relapse.
