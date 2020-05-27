Carach Angren Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Operation Compass”
Band Photo: Carach Angren (?)
A third single from Carach Angren‘s impending new record “Franckensteina Strataemontanus” has premiered online. The song is entitled “Operation Compass” and comes with a lyric video streaming via YouTube below. Season Of Mist have scheduled a June 26th release date for the new album.
Say Carach Angren of it:
“‘Operation Compass‘ will take you back to the sceneries of World War II in North Africa. British forces were instructed to use Dippel’s bone oil to poison water wells in case of a retreat, hence the connection to the conceptual story on the album. Listen and watch the phenomenal lyric video, once again done by Tamara/ Aimed & Framed, as this battle turns into a gruesome fata morgana.”
i'm sure the album will be great. Carach Angren songs just aren't 'single'-esque