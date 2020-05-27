Wvrm Premiere New Music Video For “Black Flags Toward Sodom (Me Ne Frego)”/”Tank Killer”

Wvrm premiere a new music video for the songs “Black Flags Toward Sodom (Me Ne Frego)” and “Tank Reaper“, taken from the group’s latest outing “Colony Collapse“ (April, 2020).

Explain Wvrm:

“The video is based on a local girl who believed she was told by god in order to keep the world from ending she had to rip out her own eyes. She succeeded at this task.”