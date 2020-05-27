Wvrm Premiere New Music Video For “Black Flags Toward Sodom (Me Ne Frego)”/”Tank Killer”
Wvrm premiere a new music video for the songs “Black Flags Toward Sodom (Me Ne Frego)” and “Tank Reaper“, taken from the group’s latest outing “Colony Collapse“ (April, 2020).
Explain Wvrm:
“The video is based on a local girl who believed she was told by god in order to keep the world from ending she had to rip out her own eyes. She succeeded at this task.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Take Offense Premiere Entire New EP
- Next Article:
Carach Angren Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Wvrm Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.