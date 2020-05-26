Hateful Premiere New Song "Oxygen Catastrophe" From Upcoming New Album "Set Forever on Me"
Italy's technical death metal outfit Hateful premiere a new song entitled "Oxygen Catastrophe", taken from their upcoming new album "Set Forever on Me", which will be out in stores soon via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "Oxygen Catastrophe" below.
