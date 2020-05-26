Kult Mogil Announce New Album & Premiere First Single "Idols In Blood"

Band Photo: Kult Mogil (?)

Poland's death metal act Kult Mogil returns with their sophomore album, nearly three years after the release of their mini-album "Portentaque". Entitled "Torn Away The Remains of Dasein" the new album will be released on 6 June 2020 via Pagan Records. A first single off of it named "Idols In Blood" has premiered online and is streaming below: