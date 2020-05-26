Black Altar Premiere New Song & Music Video "Deus Inversus" From Upcoming New Split Release
Polish black metal trio Black Altar premiere a new song and music video called "Deus Inversus", a track from their upcoming split with Kirkebrann. The album will be out on June 20 via Odium Records.
Check out now "Deus Inversus" below.
