Boreal Hymn Premiere Cover Of Bathory’s "Man of Iron"
Vancouver band Boreal Hymn premiere a a cover of Bathory’s classic "Man of Iron". The band will be donating 100% of the sales in May to The Canadian Mental Health Association for Mental Health Awareness month.
Check out now "Man of Iron" below.
