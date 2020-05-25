Kall Premiere New Song "Eld" From Upcoming New Album "Brand"
Stockholm, Sweden based Kall premiere a new song called "Eld", taken from their impending new album "Brand", which is now set for release by Prophecy Productions on June 19th.
Check out now "Eld" below.
