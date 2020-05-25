Uburen Premiere New Single "When The River Breaks" From Upcoming New Album
Norwegian black/viking metal band Uburen premiere a new single named "When The River Breaks", taken from the upcoming new album, which will be out in stores later this year via Dusktone.
Check out now "When The River Breaks" below.
