Sombre Héritage Premiere New Song From Upcoming New Album "Alpha Ursae Minoris"
Sombre Héritage premiere a new self-titled track, taken from their forthcoming debut album "Alpha Ursae Minoris", which will be released by Sepulchral Productions on June 24th.
Check out now "Sombre Héritage" below.
