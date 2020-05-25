Árstíðir lífsins Premiere New Song "Er hin gullna stjarna skýjar slóðar rennr rauð" From Upcoming New Album "Saga á tveim tungum II: Eigi fjoll né firðir"
Icelandic/German band Árstíðir lífsins premiere a new song entitled "Er hin gullna stjarna skýjar slóðar rennr rauð", taken from their upcoming new album "Saga á tveim tungum II: Eigi fjoll né firðir", which is out in stores now digitally. A physical edition will follow later this year from Ván Records.
Check out now "Er hin gullna stjarna skýjar slóðar rennr rauð" below.
