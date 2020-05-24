Cruachan To Host Virtual Pub With Guests From Dimmu Borgir, Venom And Wrestling

Band Photo: Dimmu Borgir (?)

Irish folk metal pioneers Cruachan has announced that following their recent live stream, they will once again be hosting a "virtual pub" stream, which features a number of high profile guests. Joining the band at 6pm Irish time (1pm EST) will be Venom members La Rage and Dante, Dimmu Borgir keyboardist Geir "Gerlioz" Bratland, Gareth Murdock of Alestorm/ex Waylander, professional wrestler Joseph Ruud (better known as Erick Rowan,) Månegarm drummer Jakob Hallegren and Kim Dylla, formerly of Gwar and now owner of Kylla Custom Rockwear. The event will take place on the band's Facebook page on Saturday June 6th.

At this year's 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, Metal Underground spoke with Cruachan frontman Keith Fay, as well as Venom, including La Rage and Dante. You can watch both interviews below.