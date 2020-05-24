Xenobiotic Premiere Guitar & Bass Playthrough Video For 'Insomnia'!

Perth, Australia based progressive tech-death outfit Xenobiotic have premiered a guitar and bass play-through for their song "Insomnia" today. The track is from the band's new album "Mordrake" which was released on February 21st, 2020 via Unique Leader.

Tell the band:

"During our spare time in iso we decided to do a playthrough of the first song we wrote on Mordrake. This song is an important one, as being the first song written it really set the tone for the whole album.

"Insomnia" represents and portrays a story of utter confusion and distress. Being caught in a trance of physical and mental exhaustion brought on by emotional trauma. Insomnia is the prison within ones own mind."