Xenobiotic Premiere Guitar & Bass Playthrough Video For 'Insomnia'!
Perth, Australia based progressive tech-death outfit Xenobiotic have premiered a guitar and bass play-through for their song "Insomnia" today. The track is from the band's new album "Mordrake" which was released on February 21st, 2020 via Unique Leader.
Tell the band:
"During our spare time in iso we decided to do a playthrough of the first song we wrote on Mordrake. This song is an important one, as being the first song written it really set the tone for the whole album.
"Insomnia" represents and portrays a story of utter confusion and distress. Being caught in a trance of physical and mental exhaustion brought on by emotional trauma. Insomnia is the prison within ones own mind."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Aenigmatum Premiere New Single "Disenthralled"
- Next Article:
Burning Witches Parts Ways With Guitarist
0 Comments on "Xenobiotic Premiere Guitar & Bass Playthrough Clip"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.