"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Aenigmatum Premiere New Single "Disenthralled" From New EP "Adorned in Wrath"

posted May 24, 2020 at 3:41 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Portland, Oregon's Aenigmatum premiere a new single named "Disenthralled", taken from their new EP "Adorned in Wrath", out now via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Disenthralled" below.


Explain the band:

"Since the band's inception in 2017, we have strived to find balance in our compositions and draw inspiration from both the visceral and the ethereal. We seek to paint a picture through the music that encapsulates the many different shades of existence. Adorned in Wrath is a two track demo that offers a raw and untethered glimpse of what is to become of our second full length album."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Aenigmatum Premiere New Single 'Disenthralled'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 