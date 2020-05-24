Aenigmatum Premiere New Single "Disenthralled" From New EP "Adorned in Wrath"

Portland, Oregon's Aenigmatum premiere a new single named "Disenthralled", taken from their new EP "Adorned in Wrath", out now via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Disenthralled" below.





Explain the band:

"Since the band's inception in 2017, we have strived to find balance in our compositions and draw inspiration from both the visceral and the ethereal. We seek to paint a picture through the music that encapsulates the many different shades of existence. Adorned in Wrath is a two track demo that offers a raw and untethered glimpse of what is to become of our second full length album."