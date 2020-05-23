Luctum Premiere New Song "Theriomorphic Divinations of Heiress Nocturna" From Upcoming Debut Album "Ashes of the Titans"

Portland, Oregon based black metal collective Luctum premiere a new song titled "Theriomorphic Divinations of Heiress Nocturna", taken from their forthcoming debut full length "Ashes of the Titans". The album will be out in stores July 17, 2020 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Theriomorphic Divinations of Heiress Nocturna" below.