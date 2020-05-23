Convocation Premiere New Song "The Absence Of Grief" From Upcoming New Album "Ashes Coalesce"
Finnish doom duo Convocation premiere a new song called "The Absence Of Grief", taken from their upcoming new album "Ashes Coalesce", which will be out in stores July 3rd via Everlasting Spew Records and Sentient Ruin.
Check out now "The Absence Of Grief" below.
