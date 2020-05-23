Atræ Bilis Premiere New Song & Music Video "Phantom Veins Trumpet" From Upcoming New Album "Divinihility"
Atræ Bilis premiere a new song and music video entitled "Phantom Veins Trumpet", taken from their upcoming new album "Divinihility", which will be released by Transcending Obscurity Records on August 14th.
Check out now "Phantom Veins Trumpet" below.
