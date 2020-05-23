Soulfly Premiere New Live Video For “The Summoning” - Surprise Release New Live EP “Live Ritual NYC MMXIX”
Band Photo: Soulfly (?)
Soulfly surprise release a new live EP named “Live Ritual NYC MMXIX“. The album features 7 songs captured live during the group’s February 11th, 2019 live performance at The Gramercy Theatre in New York City, NY. A live video for “The Summoning” has premiered online streaming for you via YouTube below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Night Fiends (In Flames Etc.) Premiere New Track
- Next Article:
Atræ Bilis Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Soulfly Premiere New Live Video “The Summoning”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.