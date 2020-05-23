"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Soulfly Premiere New Live Video For “The Summoning” - Surprise Release New Live EP “Live Ritual NYC MMXIX”

posted May 23, 2020 at 3:51 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Soulfly surprise release a new live EP named “Live Ritual NYC MMXIX“. The album features 7 songs captured live during the group’s February 11th, 2019 live performance at The Gramercy Theatre in New York City, NY. A live video for “The Summoning” has premiered online streaming for you via YouTube below:

