Soulfly Premiere New Live Video For “The Summoning” - Surprise Release New Live EP “Live Ritual NYC MMXIX”

Band Photo: Soulfly (?)

Soulfly surprise release a new live EP named “Live Ritual NYC MMXIX“. The album features 7 songs captured live during the group’s February 11th, 2019 live performance at The Gramercy Theatre in New York City, NY. A live video for “The Summoning” has premiered online streaming for you via YouTube below: