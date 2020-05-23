Night Fiends (In Flames Etc.) Premiere New Track “Synthetic Vulture” - Norma Jean & As I Lay Dying Members Guest
Band Photo: In Flames (?)
Night Fiends, a project featuring pro skater Elliot Sloan and In Flames drummer Tanner Wayne, premiere a new track named “Synthetic Vulture“, which also finds Norma Jean frontman Cory Brandan and As I Lay Dying bassist Josh Gilbert guesting on it. You can stream it via YouTube below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cave In Premiere New Live Video
- Next Article:
Soulfly Premiere New Live Video “The Summoning”
0 Comments on "Night Fiends (In Flames Etc.) Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.