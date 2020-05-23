Night Fiends (In Flames Etc.) Premiere New Track “Synthetic Vulture” - Norma Jean & As I Lay Dying Members Guest

Band Photo: In Flames (?)

Night Fiends, a project featuring pro skater Elliot Sloan and In Flames drummer Tanner Wayne, premiere a new track named “Synthetic Vulture“, which also finds Norma Jean frontman Cory Brandan and As I Lay Dying bassist Josh Gilbert guesting on it. You can stream it via YouTube below: