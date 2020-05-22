Currents Debuts New Single "Monsters"

American metalcore outfit Currents has uploaded a new song entitled, "Monsters." You can check it out a visualizer video for the track below.

"'Monsters' is about taking responsibility for the toxic relationships in your life and using past failures as fuel for the future," says singer Brian Wille. "The track features some different sounds for the band and I'm stoked on the riffs [guitarist] Chris [Wiseman] put together on this one. We hope you enjoy it!"

The song appears on the Connecticut band's upcoming second album The Way It Ends, out June 5 via SharpTone Records.

"The Way It Ends" is the thematic and spiritual successor to Currents' dense, bludgeoning, and smartly constructed full-length debut, "The Place I Feel Safest" (2017), and a direct follow-up to the blistering and diverse EP, "I Let The Devil In" (2018).