Volcanova Reveals Debut Album "Radical Waves" Details

Icelandic stoner rockers in Volcanova are set to release their debut album "Radical Waves" August 21, 2020 on The Sign Records. The album contains 10 super groovy tracks straight from the snow-covered deserts of the far north. The first single "Sushi Sam" will be out digitally on May 22, 2020 and tells the tale of Lucifer in human disguise, who needs to consume sushi bought from the black market of Reykjavik in order to stay human and not turn into a guitar-shredding devil. The song will be premiered on The Obelisk the day before the official release. To listen to "Sushi Sam," click here