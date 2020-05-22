Voivod To Release New EP "The End Of Dormancy"

Canadian progressive thrash metal legends Voivod has announced that they will be releasing a new, three track EP entitled, "The End Of Dormancy" on July 10th through Century Media Records. The vinyl will feature the "metal section" of the title track on side A, while the B side will contain a live rendition performed at last year's Montreal Jazz Fest, along with "The Unknown Knows," recorded at the same show. In addition to this, the band has also released a new music video for the title track, which originally appeared on the band's most recent album, "The Wake," which can be seen below. Speaking about the clip, the band stated:

"We've had some hesitations concerning the timing of this video release. This was shot in Nov 2019 & we decided to continue as planned. We've had concerns that some of the imagery may be seen as insensitive during the current circumstances we're facing globally, but this video is in the realm of science-fiction & is special to us."